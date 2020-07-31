Amherst County Schools delays reopening schools by two weeks

AMHERST, Va. – Amherst County students will now go back to school after Labor Day, rather than before it.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Arnold said the school division needs more time to prepare.

In a school board meeting on Thursday night, members voted to have classes start in person on Sept. 9 instead of Aug. 26.

Board members also agreed to have teachers begin their planning phase on Aug. 10, rather than Aug. 3.

So far, only 42-percent of students have registered for school this year, according to Arnold.

He said staff is under a lot of pressure to build online curriculum, schedules and create bus routes.

He said they can’t do this until they know everyone’s needs.

“We are one-hundred-percent behind trying to get our students back and I think that’s going to meet our parents and community concerns. And then allowing some more time so we can meet all the other needs to make sure we’re providing the appropriate education to our students,” Arnold said.

The school board also made it mandatory that all students and staff wear masks on campus.