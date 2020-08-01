Montgomery County parents petition school board for earlier high school start date

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A group of local parents concerned their kids won’t be getting enough instructional time because of a delayed start to the school year is asking for community support in trying to get the school start date moved up.

Blacksburg High School parents Kelly Stulce and Mike Fisher said with school starting on September 8, seniors will only get about half the instructional time for their AP courses before they have to take exams in May.

Stulce, Fisher and others are working on a petition, but in the meantime they ask everybody to call or email Montgomery County’s School Board members and ask that high schools in the county start on Aug. 13

“My son is in four advanced placement and two dual enrollment classes and is very, very concerned,” Fisher said.

“It’s also a challenge balancing and trying to manage that increased workload with college application deadlines, scholarship deadlines, trying to prepare for the next phase of life,” Stulce said.

On Friday, 10 News reached out to the chair and vice chair of the school board, but did not get a response.