Central Virginia Community College lending laptops to students in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Central Virginia Community College wants to break barriers for students starting up classes again during the pandemic.

Later this month, CVCC will loan about 280 laptops to students with device or internet access issues.

School officials say when school closed down in March they learned about 25% of its student population had a hard time finishing their assignments.

“Many were trying to do homework through their smart phones and we just realized there was a barrier to student success. So immediately we want to make sure we can sort of eliminate that barrier,” said Chris Bryant, vice president of institutional advancement.

“Having them right here at the library. Come be able to check it out a book and take it, use it for the entire semester,” said Biff Johnson, president of Central Virginia Education Foundation Board.

Shentel and Liberty University are some of the organizations who donated the laptops.

Classes start on Aug. 24.