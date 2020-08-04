Local tourism efforts to get a boost with new marketing grant

ROANOKE, Va. – Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge has just been awarded a $10,000 tourism recovery grant.

The organization will use that money to enhance branding efforts, marketing the region as a hub to experience metro-mountain adventure, especially to cities within driving distance.

“We’re really working hard to find that balance of inviting people to the region as well as making sure that are residents are safe as well, but it’s all about really helping the businesses sustain and recover from this pandemic,” said Catherine Fox, vice president of public affairs and destination development for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation has awarded more than $866,000 in marketing grant funds to 90 organizations across the commonwealth.