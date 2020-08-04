Virginia Department of Health lifts Myrtle Beach quarantine recommendation

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health is lifting a self-quarantine recommendation for those who have recently traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Molly O’Dell with the Roanoke-Alleghany Health Districts said local case numbers linked to Myrtle Beach have significantly dropped.

As 10 News has reported, numerous local cases of the virus were linked to people who traveled to the beach and then came back.

O’Dell said the department of health had the restrictions in place to treat the cases as if they were an outbreak.

“When we got to about 200 cases we had been treating it just like any other outbreak, so it has been two incubation periods since the last Horry County related case in our area,” said O’Dell.

O’Dell said they also lifted the recommendation as cases in the Horry County area (where Myrtle Beach is located) are lower than they have been over the last month.