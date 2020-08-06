Country music star Kane Brown spotted at Interstate 81 truck stop in Virginia

RAPHINE, Va. – In case you needed a reminder, celebrities are just like us!
Country music sensation Kane Brown made a quick pit stop at White’s Travel Center in Raphine on Thursday morning.
Subway employee, Angie Graves, snapped a selfie with the ‘Heaven’ singer to remember the surprise visit.
Brown recently released “Be Like That” with Swae Lee and Khalid back in July.
Imagine the shock our Subway employee, Angie Graves felt when KANE BROWN stopped in this Morning!! Brown is a...Posted by White's Travel Center on Thursday, August 6, 2020