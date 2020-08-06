81ºF

Country music star Kane Brown spotted at Interstate 81 truck stop in Virginia

He snapped a selfie with an employee while passing through

Nicole Del Rosario, 10 News

Kane Brown with Subway employee, Angie Graves
RAPHINE, Va. – In case you needed a reminder, celebrities are just like us!

Country music sensation Kane Brown made a quick pit stop at White’s Travel Center in Raphine on Thursday morning.

Subway employee, Angie Graves, snapped a selfie with the ‘Heaven’ singer to remember the surprise visit.

Brown recently released “Be Like That” with Swae Lee and Khalid back in July.

