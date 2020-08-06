Tractor-trailer crash causes 3-mile backup on I-81N in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer accident has caused a 3-mile backup on I-81 in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.
Authorities say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near mile marker 121.
As of 7:30 a.m., the right shoulder is closed.
