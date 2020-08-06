73ºF

Tractor-trailer crash causes 3-mile backup on I-81N in Montgomery County

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer accident has caused a 3-mile backup on I-81 in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near mile marker 121.

As of 7:30 a.m., the right shoulder is closed.

