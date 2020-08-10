33-year-old Bassett man dies, another hospitalized after crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one Bassett man dead on Thursday night.

At 11:25 p.m., police responded to Route 57, just east of Route 653, in Henry County.

A 2006 Toyota Corolla was traveling east when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2003 Ford Escape, according to police.

Michael Leon Hall Jr. was driving the Corolla and died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Larry Goard, 30, of University Place, Washington, was driving the Escape. Police said he was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the crash.

Below is a map of the approximate crash location: