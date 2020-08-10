Radford officers rescue tuber from New River

RADFORD, Va. – Two Radford police officers are being recognized for their lifesaving efforts on the New River after they responded to a tuber in distress call on Aug. 2.

When they arrived at the New River near Riverview Park, the officers immediately jumped in and swam over to the tuber, eventually getting them safely to shore, according to the Radford City Police Department.

Radford Fire and EMS examined the tuber before they were taken home.

In a release, Radford Police Chief Jeff Dodson said, “Officers Coffey and Benson acted admirably and as heroes, putting another’s life before their own. These officers live out their oath to serve and protect daily and this is just another example of Radford City Police Officers acting as humble heroes on the job.”

The tuber who was rescued expressed gratitude to a group of people on the riverbank off of Hazel Hollow Drive, who made the tuber in distress call. They also thanked the police officers and Radford Fire and EMS.