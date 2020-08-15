16-year-old locked in barn rescued from human trafficking: sheriff

FLINT, Mich. – Several missing Michigan children were found Friday, according to the Genesee County Sheriff. One of them was a 16-year-old girl who was locked in a barn. Sheriff Chris Swanson said the barn was surrounded by barbed wire and it appears the girl was a victim of human trafficking.

Several crews with the sheriff’s office went searching for 27 children who have been missing or off the grid.

Seven four-man times spread out across Genesee County, about 70 miles northwest of Detroit, to look for the children.

The suspect in the case was arrested and is awaiting arraignment at the Genesee County Jail.

