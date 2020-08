ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:

This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Drivers on I-581 near the Valley View Mall area of Roanoke can expect delays on Friday night.

A tractor-trailer crash is causing backups near mile marker three in both directions.

As of 9:27 p.m., the northbound left shoulder and left lane are closed, according to VDOT.