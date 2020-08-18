Roanoke City Council votes in favor of permanently removing Robert E. Lee monument

ROANOKE, Va. – City leaders made their voices clear on Monday night: The Robert E. Lee statue in downtown Roanoke should be permanently removed.

As 10 News has reported, the statue was found toppled over last month.

[70-year-old Roanoke man charged with felony for damaging Confederate monument]

Roanoke City Council voted 7-0 on Monday night in favor of permanently removing the monument.

For now, the monument will remain in storage where it has been since the damage occurred.

Representatives from local museums, historical societies, battlefields or governments are asked to contact the Roanoke City Manager’s Office within the next 30 days with proposals of what to do with the monument.

If the City Manager’s Office doesn’t receive proposals from these groups, the city manager will present options and decide where to go from there.

City council members said they’ve been trying to remove this statue since the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville and they’re thankful it’s moving forward.