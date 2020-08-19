What’s News Today: pumpkin spice

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference gets underway today online. It brings together leaders from across the Commonwealth, looking to make Virginia and even better place for veterans to call home. The Department of Veterans Services will also present the annual V3 Awards, recognizing businesses and government agencies for their commitment to hire veterans and their spouses. Governor Northam and other elected officials are expected to speak.

A road closure in Roanoke could impact your commute today and tomorrow. Patton Avenue NW, between Gainsboro Road and Jefferson Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lynchburg City Council will hold a special meeting this evening. It will go into closed session to discuss and consider the appointment and performance of the City Manager. Last week, city council announced that Douglas Stanley will replace Bonnie Svrcek, who will retire at the end of the month. Stanley is the former County Administrator in Warren County.

Fall is in the air at Dunkin'. Starting today you can get a pumpkin flavored coffee- and espresso- spiced drinks, as well as bite-sized bakery treats. New this year are the maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich, stuffed bagel minis, steak and cheese rollups and maple sugar seasoned snackin’ bacon. This is the earliest Dunkin’ has released its fall lineup.

The U. S. Department of Transportation, along with Mothers Against Drunk Driving will kicks off it’s Labor Day safety campaign today. It will highlight increased enforcement efforts during the holiday weekend, reminding everyone to not drive while impaired. You can expected to see increased law enforcement starting Friday and running through Labor Day weekend.