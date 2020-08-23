Body of missing veteran fire department sergeant recovered from Detroit River

DETROIT – On Saturday, authorities recovered the body of missing Detroit Fire Department sergeant, Sivad Johnson.

His body was recovered by Detroit Police Department and DFD divers.

The 26-year veteran of the fire department and native Detroit resident went missing Friday night.

Last night dive teams searched the Detroit River near Belle Isle for Johnson.

According to officials, on Friday around 9 p.m. Johnson’s 10-year-old daughter contacted police and reported that she had lost her father.

Troopers and DNR officers responded to the scene within minutes, officials said.

Johnson, 49, initially went into the Detroit River to save two young girls from drowning.

When those girls were safe, their parents took them home. Afterward Johnson’s daughter realized her father was missing.

It is believed Johnson may have been dragged underwater by a rip current.

Click here to read the full story.