Radford City Public Schools to temporarily switch to 100% virtual learning

RADFORD, Va. – Students in Radford City Public Schools, regardless of grade level, will participate in virtual learning for the next two weeks.

The move from a hybrid model to a 100% virtual learning model comes after school leaders said they learned about a “recent, close social gathering” in which RCPS students, staff and parents gathered without practicing social distancing or wearing face coverings.

School leaders said they made the decision out “an abundance of caution, concern for the safety and well-being of our school community, and upon guidance from the New River Valley Health Department.”

Schools are scheduled to reopen with in-person learning on Sept. 8. School leaders said they’re working with the health department to determine if there is a need to stay completely virtual during the two-week period, or if classes can resume earlier.

During the temporary closing, there will be no extra-curricular activities, athletic practices or use of the facilities during and after school hours.

The RCPS Parent Virtual Help Center is available to help families with online learning.

Food distribution for next week will happen on Monday between 4:30 and 6:30. Any families who need assistance with food are asked to call Ellen Denny at 540-731-3647.