What’s News Today: State of the City, Labor Day traffic

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will deliver the State of the City address today. He will talk about the accomplishments of the past year and look to the future. Normally, this event happens in person before the Roanoke Regional Chamber. This year it will take place on Facebook Live at 8 a.m.

The League of Women Voters of the Roanoke Valley celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gives women the right to vote. The President of the League of Women Voters of Virginia and President of the Roanoke Branch Chapter of the NAACP will speak. The online discussion begins at 7 p.m.

Governor Northam and law enforcement will talk about this year’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign. It focuses on preventing alcohol related traffic deaths. The campaign will include an ad campaign, reminding Virginians to act responsibly. The campaign continues through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. The closures will impact the 1700 to 2000 blocks of Langhorne Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews inspect a bridge. Delays are possible.