Ronald McDonald House launches Keys for Hope fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia launched its Keys of Hope fundraising initiative Thursday to help families who have a child in a hospital.

Local real estate agents and car dealerships in the area are giving back a portion of their sales to the non-profit organization.

Although the Ronald McDonald House isn’t open for families to stay because of the coronavirus pandemic, those with the organization said this program will be a godsend.

“We are still operating. We are still paying bills. We are still providing the families lunch bags at the hospital in the NICU and pediatric unity,” said Director of Special Events and Community Development Stephanie Carroll.

The goal of this campaign is to raise $100,000 dollars.