Roanoke City Schools prepare students for first day of school

Roanoke, VA – Roanoke City School leaders spent the weekend gearing up students and their families for the first day of school Monday.

Sunday the division hosted its annual Back to School to Extravaganza a little differently than in years past. Parents could drive through the parking lot at William Fleming High School to get more than 2,000 bags of school supplies.

Superintendent Verletta White says she and the rest of her team are excited to kick off the school year.

“We’re so excited, this is what we do this is what we prepare for we can’t wait to get to teaching and learning to get to know all of our students and so we’re just so excited,” Superintendent Verletta White said.

Roanoke City Schools will be doing virtual classes for a majority of its students. The Health Department will have a drive thru immunization clinic Monday morning for students.