Danville police arrest man in connection with 2017 murder

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities now have the man in custody they say is responsible for killing a 23-year-old man in Danville back in 2017.

On Friday, US marshals arrested Quadarius Wilson, 28, without incident, where he worked in Roanoke County.

On May 31, 2017, Danville police responded to the 700 block of Bradley Road where they found the body of 23-year-old Fenqwan Tayshon Payne, who died after being shot.

Wilson used to live in Danville, but later moved to the Roanoke area.

Last week, a Danville grand jury indicted him on a count of first-degree murder and related firearms offenses for shooting Payne.

Payne and Wilson were acquaintances and the circumstances that lead to the killing are part of the investigative details that will be relevant in court, according to Danville police.

Detectives continued to follow leads in this case and worked closely with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office in order to bring these charges.