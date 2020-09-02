Domino’s wants to hire more than 450 people in Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re in the market for a job right now, Domino’s isn’t just delivering pizzas, it’s also delivering opportunities.

The pizza giant is looking to add more than 450 employees across 38 stores in the Greater Roanoke-Lynchburg area, including Marion, Wytheville and Bluefield.

Positions available include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs or face reduced hours due to the pandemic,” said Kevin Shaw, a Domino’s franchise owner in the Roanoke-Lynchburg area. “Whether you’re looking for flexible hours, a part-time job or a new career, this is the place to be.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Domino’s stores in the area have implemented cleanliness and sanitation practices like frequently cleaning touched surfaces and requiring masks.

