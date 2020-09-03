Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, businesses pledging to ‘Stay Safe’ to attract tourists

ROANOKE, Va. – Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is looking to drive visitors to the region in the safest way possible, especially during the fall and holiday season.

The group has been marketing the region as an outdoor playground where people can safely participate in outdoor activities or dine at restaurants’ outdoor patios.

VBR received $250,000 in CARES Act funding and used some of that money to start the ’Stay Safe Pledge,’ a campaign to encourage businesses and customers to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while also supporting those local businesses.

So far, about 200 local businesses have taken that pledge, which includes guidelines for both businesses and customers.

The pledge for Businesses includes:

Follow CDC guidance for cleaning & disinfecting

Wear masks or face coverings

Wash hands frequently and have hand sanitizer available

Follow social distancing & capacity guidelines

Conduct regular health screenings of employees

The pledge for guests includes:

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often

Follow social distancing guidelines

Wear masks or face coverings when around others

Stay home if you feel sick or are showing symptoms

Avoid direct contact with staff and other guests

VBR has printed posters for businesses to hang at their establishment and handed out masks that read, ’Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Stay Safe’ to reassure people that everyone’s doing their part.

“To stay safe and to keep our region safe, but also continue to make it welcoming,” said Catherine Fox, with VBR.

Since the CARES Act funding runs out in December, VBR is looking for other grants to keep promoting the region because the pandemic took a huge toll on its budget.