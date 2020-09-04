Roanoke wildlife center using virtual auction to raise money

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is holding its first-ever online auction.

While the center’s annual Night Owl on the Town gala was canceled because of the coronavirus, the demand for care remains.

That’s when the Roanoke Valley SPCA stepped in to help by allowing the Wildlife Center to use the online auction platform that it uses for its own charity auctions.

The money raised during this virtual event allows the center to continue to care for animals.

“It helps us feed, medicate, buy the medication we always have equipment that needs repairs, but it’s basically putting food into the animals and the care that they get, said Executive Director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center Sabrina Garvin.

The nonprofit relies on donations and although the pandemic has shut down businesses across Southwest Virginia, the center is busier than ever.

Right now, it has 200 more patients compared to this time last year.

The auction is open until Sept. 12 at 9:30 p.m.