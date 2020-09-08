Annual Hokie Half Marathon and 5K to be held virtually

BLACKSBURG, Va. – While an annual Blacksburg race won’t happen in person this year, Hokies shouldn’t put their running shoes away just yet.

The 8th annual Hokie Half Marathon and 5K will be held virtually.

Anyone who has already signed up for the race has the option to get a refund, defer their entry until 2021 or complete the race virtually.

Participants have one month to complete the race. The official window is Sept. 20 through Oct. 18. Registration is open until Sept. 20.

When finished, participants will record their results on the race’s website.

Race organizers said there won’t be cases prizes anymore, but they’ll still award the top three people per age group in each division as originally planned.

Anyone who plans to run the virtual race will be refunded the difference between the cost of their entry and the virtual entry price.