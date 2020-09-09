Roanoke organization unveils three-year plan to counter opioid addiction

ROANOKE, Va. – The effort to stop opioid abuse and addiction in the Roanoke Valley just became more organized.

Roanoke Valley Collective Response released its three-year blueprint to rehabilitate addicts and prevent others from falling victim to drugs.

The plan focuses on five subjects: treatment, prevention, recovery, crisis response and family support.

Over the past two years, the group partnered with other organizations and municipalities to implement their prevention plans. They say it takes a group effort to counter a subject as serious as opioids.

“It was through the support of the community and the resources and the shedding of the stigma that gave us the ability to be where we are and the ability to help people who are still actively struggling," said Christine Baldwin, member of Roanoke Valley Collective Response.

According to the group, 300 people in the Roanoke Valley died of a drug overdose between 2015 and 2018.

You can read the group’s blueprint against addiction at this link.