What’s News Today: candidate forum, Teddy Bear Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Candidates running for the 5th District Congressional race, will take part in a candidate forum. Senior Statesmen of Virginia will host the event with Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb. The winner of the race will replace Republican Denver Riggleman. Registration is required for the 1:30 forum, which takes place via Zoom.

Virginia Tech holds a webinar today on racism, justice and community resilience. Panelists include the Virginia Tech Police Chief, several faculty members and a representative from the local NAACP chapter. The goal of the discussion is to raise awareness about local conditions and the school’s commitment to anti-racist public safety. The discussion begins at 3:30 p.m.

Today is National Teddy Bear Day. Gleaning for the World is partnering with Mister Goodies on Timberlake Road, trying to collect as many stuffed animals as they can. Today from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can get a free ice cream cone with the donation of a stuffed animal. Those will then be given to children, affected by natural disasters.

The Roanoke Valley Collective Response will unveil its Blueprint to Action today. The three year plan will address the opioid and addiction crisis in the region. The group was launches in 2018 to look for new and effective ways to solve the issues.