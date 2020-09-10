New tracking coming for outbreaks at childcare centers, K-12 schools and colleges

ROANOKE, Va. – Tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at childcare centers, K-12 schools and colleges.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) tells 10 News that information should be available at some point but couldn’t tell us exactly when to expect it.

According to Rebekah Jones with the COVID Monitor, four other states are already doing this.

Coronavirus cases are rising in our region, according to VDH.

“We’re not on a downward trend, we’re on an upward trend and what’s happening around here is what’s happening around much of the country at this time,” said Dr. Thomas Kerkering, a Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Kerkering says it’s mostly likely because of college students returning to class.

He’s concerned about outbreaks at schools like Radford University and James Madison University.

Kerkering says it’s better for students to stay where they are and not go home if they are sick to control the spread of the virus.

But here’s some good news: right now Kerkering says those cases aren’t spilling over into the greater community.