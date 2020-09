LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at the C&C Mini Market on 12th Street.

Police say a man entered the store and implied he had a gun before taking money and running away around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday. They believe he was wearing a Cowboys face mask, a grey or black T-shirt and jeans.

