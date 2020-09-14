Salem Half Marathon shifts to virtual

SALEM, Va. – Like countless other races across the country, this year’s Salem Half Marathon will now be virtual.

Those who have already registered now have one of four options:

Defer to 2021 Switch to the virtual race Allow Salem to keep your registration fee Get a Refund

“Our intention all along was to stage the races as we normally do throughout the streets of Salem, but as we all know by now, there is nothing normal about 2020,” explained Salem Parks and Recreation Director John Shaner. “With so much continued uncertainty, the virtual option will allow us to provide runners and citizens with the safest possible options.”

Runners will be able to complete their run from Oct. 3 to Oct. 18.

Virtual participants will have until the 18th to register online for their specific event and complete the corresponding distance on their own course.

The 8K race and Kids Fun Run will also be virtual.