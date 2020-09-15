Developer pulls out of project to revitalize downtown Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Va. – A Roanoke developer’s plans to revitalize downtown Buena Vista are ending sooner than expected.

Business owner Rebecca Fairchild said she was excited at what could be to come when developer Ed Walker bought several vacant properties in 2017 with plans to bring new life to downtown Buena Vista.

“It made me feel good because he is important in revitalizing downtowns. He’s done it several places" said Fairchild, owner of Becky’s Bridal and Formal.

But city officials said Walker let them know about a week ago he’d be auctioning off most of those properties and pulling out of the project earlier than expected.

City officials feel the challenges of doing business during a pandemic factored into these changes but said Walker’s interest, connections and investments have helped the city get $50,000 in planning grants. One of the buildings he sold will be used for a workforce training center.

Farichild’s shop has been a mainstay in downtown Buena Vista for decades. She said when she first opened her shop, she was lucky to find a spot downtown.

“When I went into business 38 years ago, this was the only building that was vacant,” said Fairchild.

Fairchild said over time, that changed, and vacant storefronts now outnumber the ones in business, which is why the prospect of downtown revitalization was so encouraging.

Still, city officials feel Walker’s presence has planted seeds for further development.

“I’m a little disappointed, but real estate development is difficult. It takes time and doesn’t always go how you think it’s going to go,” said Tom Roberts, with planning and community development for Buena Vista. “It was absolutely great that Ed Walker was involved in Buena Vista. I think that his involvement really helped move things forward."

Walker plans to auction off his properties this fall.