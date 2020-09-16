Duck Donuts fundraiser benefits kids with cancer at Carilion Clinic

ROANOKE, Va. – Don’t feel guilty indulging in Duck Donuts this month. For September, when you make a purchase you have the choice of rounding up your change to help support kids battling cancer at Carilion Clinic.

September marks the return of the 4th annual Gabe’s Chemo Duck campaign. Your extra change goes to a program that uses Chemo Duck, a stuffed animal duck who is also going through chemo, as an education and medical play therapy tool for kids undergoing cancer treatment. Chemo Duck also comes with books.

Roundup your change during your next visit. With your support of our Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program Campaign, we will be able... Posted by Duck Donuts on Thursday, September 10, 2020

If you don’t make a purchase, you can simply just donate in-person. You can also donate online, here.

In the first two weeks of September, Duck Donuts across has raised a total of about $12,000. The money stays within the community you donated it in.

“It’s really awesome we can do anything for the local community, we try every chance we get to do things for the police department, fire department so you know it’s great to give back to kids,” said manager Harold White.

Just in case you need a little more motivation to stop by Duck Donuts, now through November 26th special fall flavors are available. The company is also launching fall espresso flavors like maple pancake latte.