Missing dog found in Danville reunited with owner from New Jersey

DANVILLE, Va. – A missing dog is reunited with her owner after wandering hundreds of miles away from home.

Cookie the shih tzu made her way from New Jersey to the Danville Area Humane Society. Volunteers discovered Cookie’s identity thanks to her microchip and soon reunited the dog with her owner.

Humane Society Executive Director Paulette Dean said the dog had been missing for over a year, according to her owner. It’s still not clear why or how she wandered from New Jersey to Virginia.

“I kept thinking, ‘Wow, how did you get here from New Jersey?’" said Dean. "My final words to the dog were, ‘I wish you could talk to us to tell us where you’ve been.’”