More than 1,000 Liberty University students, employees currently in quarantine

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University released information on its COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday that shows a large amount of the campus population in quarantine.

According to the dashboard, the university has 1,118 students and employees in quarantine.

Here’s the breakdown of the 1,118 people in quarantine:

487 on-campus students in quarantine

492 commuters instructed to quarantine

139 employees instructed to quarantine

The university also shared that it has 141 total active cases reported in the last 14 days as some quarantine periods haven’t ended.

Here’s the breakdown of the 141 active cases:

137 active student cases

4 active faculty/staff cases

As of Wednesday, there are currently 184 positive cases at Liberty University