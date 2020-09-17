CVS to open COVID-19 drive-thru test sites in Roanoke, Blacksburg

ROANOKE, Va. – CVS plans to double its number of coronavirus drive-thru test sites across the country, and Blacksburg and Roanoke are among the 21 new Virginia locations opening this week.

On Friday, CVS Pharmacy is opening new test sites in the area at these two locations:

1775 South Main Street, Blacksburg, VA 24060

4126 Plantation Road, Roanoke, VA 24019

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, chief operating officer of CVS Health. “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”

CVS asks that patients register in advance online to schedule an appointment for a self-swab test.

With most insurance or federal programs, self-swab tests are no cost to patients who meet the CDC criteria.

Upon arriving at the appointment, patients will be provided with a test kit that has instructions, and a CVS employee will be there throughout the process.

Currently, most test results will be available within two to three days.

Click here for more information on CVS.