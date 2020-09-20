“Dukes of Hazards” star John Schneider attends Carroll County parade against cancer

HILLSVILLE, Va. – A star from the hit show “The Dukes of Hazard” stopped by Carroll County to attend the Trucker’s Parade Against Cancer event on Saturday.

Actor John Schneider and his wife Alicia Schneider, who is currently battling breast cancer, came to participate in the 14th annual parade to meet with families, sponsors and volunteers.

The event had about 75 trucks with banners in memory of those with cancer.

Organization officials said that the parade raised over $8,700 for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of the Twin Counties.