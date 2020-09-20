65ºF

Local News

“Dukes of Hazards” star John Schneider attends Carroll County parade against cancer

The parade raised over $8,700 for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of the Twin Counties

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: John Schneider, Carroll County
John Schneider from "The Dukes of Hazard" posing with people at the Trucker's Parade Against cancer in Carroll County on Sept. 19, 2020.
John Schneider from "The Dukes of Hazard" posing with people at the Trucker's Parade Against cancer in Carroll County on Sept. 19, 2020. (Trucker's Parade Against Cancer)

HILLSVILLE, Va. – A star from the hit show “The Dukes of Hazard” stopped by Carroll County to attend the Trucker’s Parade Against Cancer event on Saturday.

Actor John Schneider and his wife Alicia Schneider, who is currently battling breast cancer, came to participate in the 14th annual parade to meet with families, sponsors and volunteers.

This years truckers parade rolled out, Loud and Proud, in spite of the Covid Pandemic. We were honored to be joined by...

Posted by Trucker's Parade Against Cancer - Galax, Carroll & Grayson Ço, Va. on Sunday, September 20, 2020

The event had about 75 trucks with banners in memory of those with cancer.

Organization officials said that the parade raised over $8,700 for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of the Twin Counties.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: