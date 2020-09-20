Man arrested after girl hit with flagpole during street corner pro-Trump rally

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 67-year-old Florida man is facing a charge of child abuse after a young girl was struck with a flagpole during a political rally in Orange Park, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was caught on camera by Crystal Ledoux, the mother of the 13-year-old girl. She said it happened Wednesday near the Freddy’s on Blanding Boulevard.

According to Ledoux, they were driving to the restaurant when they noticed the group of President Trump supporters holding a rally on the sidewalk.

"There was a gentleman on the corner of the road flipping cars, waving at cars back and forth saying, “Trump 2020.” We flipped him off as well and said, “Biden 2020,” and with that he came charging at us," Ledoux said. "I tried to pull forward but there was nowhere I could go because there was a car in front of us.

The video shows the man lunge toward the car with the flagpole, which appears to go through the car’s open window.

Deputies identified the man as Norbert Eugene Logsdon Jr.

Ledoux says her daughter was hit in both the face and chest. In the police report, a deputy noted “redness to the victim’s right face.”

Logsdon was arrested and charged with child abuse. He was released on bail.