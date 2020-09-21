Angels of Assisi needs newspapers, towels, blankets

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi in Roanoke needs your help to help the animals it cares for.

The animal shelter uses newspapers to line cages and kennels in the adoption center. They also need towels and blankets to use during surgery and make sure the animals are warm when they wake up.

The shelter’s executive director, Lisa O’Neill, said that the shelter has three washers and dryers running constantly. While these items may seem small, she said the donations would make a big difference.

“It doesn’t seem like something huge, but in our life here for the animals, it actually is huge,” said O’Neill. "If we could have that to make the animals more comfortable and make the staff’s lives a little bit easier in their daily flow, it means everything.”

You can drop off the newspapers, towels and blankets curbside at the shelter. Just wait for an employee to help you.