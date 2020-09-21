Roanoke’s Habitat for Humanity recognized for its layered impact on community

ROANOKE, Va. – Making the dream of homeownership a reality and doing it in an environmental-friendly way.

Now, that mission of Habitat for Humanity is being rewarded.

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley was named affiliate of the year for 2019 by Viridiant.

The Richmond-based company advocates for clean and sustainable living environments.

Habitat Roanoke certified eight houses in 2019 as environmentally friendly, five of which were rehabs.

The nonprofit said it hopes to continue making housing affordable for families and reduce energy.