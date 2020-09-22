Lynchburg students will be able to return to in-person learning next month

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Officials say students in Lynchburg will start returning to classrooms on a hybrid schedule.

According to a post on the Lynchburg City Schools Facebook page, students will be broken up into two groups — Cohort A and Cohort B.

Students in Cohort A will be in school on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with remote learning on Thursday and Friday, and Cohort B will be in school on Thursdays and Fridays with remote learning on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Monday will be a remote learning day for all students.

Below is a schedule for the next several weeks:

Week of Oct. 5

Pre-K through second graders can choose hybrid learning

Students in Cohort A will start in-building learning on Oct. 6, students in Cohort B will start on Oct. 8

Week of Oct. 12

Third through sixth graders can choose hybrid learning

Students in Cohort A will start in-person learning on Oct. 13, students in Cohort B will start Oct. 15

Week of Oct. 26

Seventh through twelfth graders can choose hybrid learning

Students in Cohort A will start in-person learning on Oct. 27, students in Cohort B will start Oct. 29

School officials say all students still have the option of remote-only learning, and say that teachers of students in third grade and up should have already reached out to families about their plans.

Parents will reportedly be told what cohort their child is in as soon as possible.