Roanoke Sheriff Tim Allen announces his retirement

His retirement will be effective Jan. 8, 2021

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Roanoke Sheriff Tim Allen (City of Roanoke)

ROANOKE, Va. – After 33 years in law enforcement, Roanoke Sheriff Tim Allen is retiring.

Allen will retire Jan. 8, 2021, with about a year left on his second term, according to his retirement letter.

When he leaves, Chief Deputy Maj. David Bell, who’s served in law enforcement for 28 years, will run the Sheriff’s Office, according to Allen.

“I hope to focus on some personal goals and spend more time with my family,” wrote Allen.

Allen was first elected as sheriff in 2013.

Below you can read Allen’s complete letter:

