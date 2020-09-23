64ºF

Local News

Montgomery County students to go back to in-person learning on Monday

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Education, New River Valley, Montgomery County
Montgomery County school leaders stand by decision to transition to online learning
Montgomery County school leaders stand by decision to transition to online learning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County students will be back in the classroom, starting next week.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, students will go back to half-day in-person instruction for four days a week starting Sept. 28.

Students who have not opted for virtual learning will be in school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

MCPS will return to half-day in-person instruction on 4 days each week (Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri) for all in-person...

Posted by Montgomery County Public Schools in Virginia on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: