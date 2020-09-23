Montgomery County students to go back to in-person learning on Monday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County students will be back in the classroom, starting next week.
According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, students will go back to half-day in-person instruction for four days a week starting Sept. 28.
Students who have not opted for virtual learning will be in school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
