Teachers push back against decision to send Lynchburg students back to classrooms

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City School leaders say they’re ready to bring students back to the classroom, but teachers disagree.

According to the new guidelines, parents can still choose to keep their children on virtual learning.

If not, they will be sent back on a hybrid schedule.

The Lynchburg Education Association responded with three major concerns:

Safety for Lynchburg City Schools staff and the people they live with.

Teachers were not included in the decision — they say they were told they would not go back until the positivity rate is below 5%. Right now, the positivity rate is just under 6%.

The group’s final concern is preparation. It listed 27 questions it has about a safe return.

To read the full response from the LEA, click here.