Roanoke County high school receives Blue Ribbon honors

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – They certainly are the mighty, mighty Titans!

Roanoke County’s Hidden Valley High School is among the 367 schools across the nation named Thursday to the list of 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

The program honors high-performing schools and schools making exemplary progress toward closing achievement gaps.

“I’m extremely proud of the staff and students at Hidden Valley High School. Their commitment to engaging and purposeful learning is shown by this recognition,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely. “Hidden Valley is just one more example of how we are working in Roanoke County to encourage deeper learning so that our students become opportunity ready.”

The Roanoke County high school was nominated in the exemplary high-performing schools category.

“Earning a Blue Ribbon School Award is a great honor, and I congratulate the students and the dedicated teachers, principals and support staff of all of these schools for their commitment to excellence and to closing achievement gaps,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “Each of these schools is the center of a learning community dedicated to the success of every child and our shared values of inclusion, excellence, service and optimism. I think it is especially important that we recognize and celebrate schools that are leading the way in achieving equitable outcomes for all students.”

Across Virginia, seven other schools received the award: