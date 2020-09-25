Drive-by food pantry feeds hundreds of Roanoke families

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Rain or shine, a local nonprofit and a group of volunteers' were determined to help feed hungry families on Friday in Roanoke.

Feeding Southwest Virginia hosted a drive-by food pantry distribution in Roanoke County thanks to a $22,000 grant from Wells Fargo.

Hundreds of people, including Maurice Stimeson, waited in line to get boxes of fresh produce, emergency meals and non-perishable food staples.

“It’s helped a whole lot. I am so happy because I needed some food today,” said Stimeson.

First-time volunteer Morgan Yates said he was born and raised in Roanoke and just wanted to give back.

“Whatever the weather — rain, sun, snow — just helping out our neighbors," said Yates.

Feeding Southwest Virginia President and CEO Pamela Irvine said it can be daunting to see the line of cars, but it’s amazing to see staff and volunteers step up.

“A box of food and fresh fruits and vegetables always brings a smile," said Irvine.

There will be another drive-by food pantry on Friday, Oct. 2.