Runners can still do Star City Half Marathon, 10K — virtually, of course

ROANOKE, Va. – Running a marathon virtually seems a little different, but the organizers for this annual Roanoke marathon have a plan to bring runners to the finish line.

The race committee for the Star City Half Marathon and 10K announced Thursday that the event is going virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the race’s 34th year, registered participants have four options:

Run the race in Roanoke on the official courses, anytime between Nov. 1-29 and submit times online

Complete the race wherever, virtually, anytime between Nov. 1-29 and submit times online

Defer registration for the 2021 race

Donate registration fees to Virginia Amateur Sports

Officials say all participants that remain registered or register before the race will receive their Blue SWAG packet that includes a long sleeve unisex race shirt with a new race logo, newly designed finisher medal, race bib, race distance specific star city decal, custom barricade tape to create your own pop-up finish line.

Organizers say they are also providing registered participants a $10 gift card to Downtown Roanoke merchants and the first 350 people to register or remain registered for the 2020 race will receive a $10 gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The race committee will still offer overall awards for both races as well as prizes for the Best “Course” Picture and Best Finishline Photo.

For more information about the face, click here.