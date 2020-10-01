Salvation Army’s Angel Tree registration moved online

DANVILLE, Va. – Even though it’s only October, the little ones are likely already putting together their holiday wish list.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree registration runs October 1-25, but the organization changed its process this year.

To register this year, you now have to fill out the paperwork online.

Visit www.saangeltree.org to start the registration process. Please be prepared with all of the required documents listed below. Posted by The Salvation Army of Danville, Virginia on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

For eligibility, the Danville Salvation Army requires a valid ID, birth certificate with the parent’s name, proof of total income for all adults in the home, proof of expenses and proof of residency.

Children ranging from newborns to 12-year-olds are eligible to participate. Now, seniors over the age of 55 can also register.

“We believe it is going to be greater with the pandemic and everything going on with a lot of people out of work. We have a feeling we are going to have more Angels than we have ever had before,” said Captain Shalanda Jackson with the Danville office.

Other area Salvation Army offices are accepting applications as well.

Here’s a list of the other locations with links to their registration:

Click here for more information about Angel Tree.