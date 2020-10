PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski Police Department is searching for a 30-year-old man with multiple charges, according to authorities.

Police said Perish Rome Gambill is wanted for probation violation, reckless handling of a firearm, concealed weapons, obstruction of justice, distribution of meth and conspire to distribute meth.

Authorities describe him as six feet tall and said he weighs 235 pounds.

Gambill is also wanted for capias by Pulaski Circuit Court.