64ºF

Local News

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, local lawmakers react to Pres. Trump testing positive for COVID-19

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Politics, Virginia, Coronavirus, Health
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam responds to Pres. Donald Trump's positive coronavirus result
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam responds to Pres. Donald Trump's positive coronavirus result (Gov. Ralph Northam / Twitter)

RICHMOND, Va. – Many lawmakers across the Commonwealth have spoken out after President Donald Trump announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Northam took to Twitter as well, saying that he and his wife are sending their best wishes:

Other lawmakers are speaking out and voicing their support for the president:

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: