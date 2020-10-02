Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, local lawmakers react to Pres. Trump testing positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. – Many lawmakers across the Commonwealth have spoken out after President Donald Trump announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Northam took to Twitter as well, saying that he and his wife are sending their best wishes:

Pam and I are sending our best wishes to the President and First Lady, and to the more than 46,000 Americans—and 450 Virginians—also diagnosed with #COVID19 yesterday.



This virus is very real and very serious. Let’s continue to take care of each other by doing the right things. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 2, 2020

Other lawmakers are speaking out and voicing their support for the president:

President Trump is an amazing fighter! Our thoughts and prayers are with @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS as they battle COVID-19. Godspeed, Mr. President! pic.twitter.com/i68QkRdjOQ — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) October 2, 2020

Our family’s thoughts and prayers are with @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. This virus has hit close to home for our family and friends and we know the uncertainty and fear surrounding #COVID19. Let’s take care of one another and continue to fight this indiscriminate virus. https://t.co/U58bSKwSn6 — Congressman Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) October 2, 2020

Wishing the President and the First Lady a speedy recovery from COVID-19. This is another reminder to us all to take this virus seriously. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 2, 2020