First Team Subaru will donate to Roanoke Valley SPCA for every October pet adoption

ROANOKE, Va. – First Team Subaru is helping shelter animals find forever homes in a new way this year.

Its annual pet adoption event will look much different because of COVID-19.

Instead of a one day event, they’re teaming up with the Roanoke Valley SPCA all month long to help animals find loving homes with the “Adopt a Dog a Day” initiative.

“We know there are so many waiting in shelters across the country for a home and we are thrilled to have this opportunity this October to highlight them and get them adopted and get them into loving homes,” said Becky Parr, owner loyalty manager at First Team Auto Mall.

For every pet adopted this month, First Team Subaru will donate $100 to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, up to $3,100.

Click here to learn more about the initiative.