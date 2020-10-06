Inmates, staff at Danville City Jail required to wear masks after COVID-19 outbreak

DANVILLE, Va. – There are new protocols and precautions in place at the Danville City Jail after a COVID-19 outbreak infected 49 inmates.

The jail is implementing enhanced cleaning procedures, providing more personal protective equipment for employees caring for infected inmates and all inmates and staff must now wear masks at all times.

“The number is a little daunting," said Danville Sheriff Michael Mondul.

The first symptomatic case was reported on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and the virus spread from there. Of the 255 total inmates, 63 have been tested for the virus. The rest will be tested starting on Tuesday.

“The good news is that because of the nature of jails, we can isolate people because they’re already basically isolated. So we keep them in their respective cell areas with hopes of containing the virus" said Mondul.

The cause of the outbreak is still unknown. The inmates' symptoms are being closely monitored. Mondul said, so far, their symptoms have been mild.

“No serious health conditions that’s caused anybody to be really sick," said Mondul.

Before the outbreak, staff and employees had the option to wear masks, though masks were not made available to inmates.

“There’s been no mandate for inmates to wear them in local jails. We looked at best practices and we got real competent, very competent jail administrators and that’s a choice that we made at the time in the beginning. And again, for seven months it worked really, really, well, but certainly now things have changed,' said Mondul.

The Danville City Jail joins a long list of other correctional facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks across Virginia. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 68 outbreaks, 5,798 total cases and 26 deaths at correctional facilities in the Commonwealth.

Mundol said he would not do things differently.

“You can’t change the past," said Mondul. “What we can do now is move forward.”