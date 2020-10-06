Neither victim cooperating in Henry County shooting investigation

While authorities have released names in this investigation, since neither person faces any charges, 10 News has decided to not release their names

HENRY COUNTY,Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has had a busy Monday night into Tuesday morning.

At 11:42 p.m. Monday, authorities received a 911 call about an attempted assault at the Travel Inn on Greensboro Road in Ridgeway; however, by the time authorities arrived, they could not find the caller or the victim.

Then, at 1:09 a.m., someone called 911 to report a shooting in the 1800 block of Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, about 7 miles away from the motel.

Authorities arrived to find that the 23-year-old Axton man who was shot was also the alleged victim from the previous 911 call.

He told authorities that while he was walking on Virginia Avenue when someone in a black vehicle shot at him. He also told them that it wasn’t until a short time later, that he realized he had been shot in the arm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was then taken to Sovah Health in Martinsville, where he was treated and released.

Authorities said that he refused to provide any additional information and is currently not cooperating with the investigation.

A few hours later, at 7:31 a.m., authorities learned that a 31-year-old Ridgeway woman was hospitalized in Eden, North Carolina after being shot in the leg.

She told authorities she was with the 23-year-old man when he was near the Travel Inn earlier that night.

Her story to authorities was that when the man was being attacked, he pulled out a gun, but didn’t know how to use it and accidentally shot her in the leg.

She gave multiple accounts of what happened and authorities said she refused to provide any additional information and is not cooperating with the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities determined that the three incidents are related and are likely one single event that resulted in both the man and woman being shot.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.